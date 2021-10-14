TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 409 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather