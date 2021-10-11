TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

411 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have decreased to below advisory levels, therefore the Small

Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots and seas 6 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

