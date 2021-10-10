TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25

knots and choppy to occasionally rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to south winds around 20 knots with gusts up

to 25 knots expected. Seas will range from 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots

and seas 6 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

