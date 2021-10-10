TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 333 AM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and choppy to occasionally rough waters expected. * WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast to south winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots expected. Seas will range from 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 6 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and seas 6 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather