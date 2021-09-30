TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

911 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

At 904 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and waterspouts. These

thunderstorms were located near Brazos A110, moving north at 10

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30

knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

the storm arrives.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

forecast office.

LAT...LON 2751 9573 2739 9597 2733 9604 2765 9672

2767 9671 2768 9673 2792 9648 2814 9609

2766 9554

