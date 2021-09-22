TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 325 AM CDT Wed Sep 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.