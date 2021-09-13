TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

422 AM CDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...For the Tropical Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 50

knots with gusts up to 65 knots and seas 14 to 19 feet. For

the Hurricane Watch, south winds 30 to 50 knots with gusts up

to 65 knots and seas 14 to 19 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from

20 to 60 NM, Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port

O'Connor, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port

Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until early Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 55

knots and extremely rough waters.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until early this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

