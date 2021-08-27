TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 254 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Surfside

Jetty, moving west at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Galveston 282, Drum Bay, Surfside Jetty and Christmas Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 4...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 1...

Freeport Entrance Light 10...

Freeport Harbor Light 20...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 3...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 2...

Freeport Entrance Light 12...

Freeport Entrance Lighted Buoy 5...

Freeport Entrance Light 11 and

Freeport Entrance Light 7.

