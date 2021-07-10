TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 304 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 20 nm northeast of

Laguna Madre, moving north at 30 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather