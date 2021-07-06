TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 254 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Flour Bluff,

or 10 nm southwest of Port Aransas, moving north at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Flour Bluff, Ingleside On The Bay, Packery Channel, Portland,

Corpus Christi North Beach and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

