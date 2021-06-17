TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

841 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE LOWER TEXAS COASTAL WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

At 840 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

27 nm north of Laguna Madre, moving southwest at 10 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2706 9699 2698 9699 2689 9698 2675 9716

2704 9738 2705 9738 2714 9709

