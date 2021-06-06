TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

941 AM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to

Baffin Bay TX, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to

the Arroyo Colorado and Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado

To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

