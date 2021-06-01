TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas... Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM... * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 601 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm west of Downtown Corpus Christi to 30 nm northwest of Rockport, moving southeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure all on board are wearing life jackets. * strong thunderstorms will be near... Corpus Christi North Beach around 610 AM CDT. Downtown Corpus Christi around 615 AM CDT. Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station around 625 AM CDT. Packery Channel around 635 AM CDT. Malaquite Beach around 640 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by strong thunderstorms include Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas... Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... 