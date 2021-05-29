TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 936 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below thresholds as thunderstorm complex has pulled away. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather