TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 403 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather