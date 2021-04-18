TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

At 303 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located over Port Mansfield, moving east at 35

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2650 9747 2649 9746 2649 9743 2650 9745

2655 9742 2660 9745 2658 9731 2658 9730

2657 9728 2659 9730 2664 9732 2675 9694

2644 9684 2642 9723 2644 9723 2642 9724

2641 9745 2643 9743 2649 9747

