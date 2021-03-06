TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 306 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather