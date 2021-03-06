TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

306 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7

feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7

feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7

feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 7

feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather