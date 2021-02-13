TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

329 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande

extending out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

