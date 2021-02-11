TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 327 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts in the afternoon and evening. Seas building to 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather