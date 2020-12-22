TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

305 PM CST Tue Dec 22 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

