TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
307 PM CST Tue Dec 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory pertains to strengthening
onshore winds and building seas tonight into tomorrow. Strong
winds are also expected after a cold front passes later on
Wednesday, and further advisories may be needed for those
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
