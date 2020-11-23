TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
234 PM CST Mon Nov 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to south winds around 20 knots with gusts up
to 25 knots expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in
hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced
mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
