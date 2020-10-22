TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

949 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

26 nm southwest of Matagorda Island 557, moving northwest at 15

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2781 9629 2769 9645 2804 9691 2805 9691

2805 9689 2806 9689 2807 9688 2806 9686

2806 9685 2807 9685 2807 9687 2808 9686

2829 9655

