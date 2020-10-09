TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
419 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
10 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be dangerous and potentially life
threatening to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid these possible
dangerous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for high seas.
_____
