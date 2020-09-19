TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

HURRICANE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

410 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots tonight and Saturday

increasing to 40 to 60 kt with gusts up to 85 kt by Sunday night

with seas 10 to 20 feet. Bay waters rough to night becoming

extremely rough and dangerous by Sunday night.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Coastal waters from

Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal

waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Sunday

morning until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Extremely strong winds will cause hazardous seas

which will likely capsize or damage vessels and severely

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for extreme conditions before conditions deteriorate

further.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather