TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
320 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Buoy observations along the Lower Texas Coast and central Gulf of
Mexico indicate that swell from Hurricane Sally is beginning to
diminish and is now below established Small Craft Advisory
criteria. As a result, the Advisory has been cancelled a few hours
early.
