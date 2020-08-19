TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portland,

moving southwest at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and large hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets. Large hail could

result in structural damage.

* Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi North Beach, Downtown Corpus Christi and Portland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

