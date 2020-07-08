TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

410 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small Craft advisory may be necessary

offshore tonight and again on the Laguna Madre Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather