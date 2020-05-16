TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 915 AM CDT.

* At 709 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waters

spouts and gusty winds were located along a line extending from 21

nm south of Riviera Beach to 24 nm north of Port Mansfield, moving

northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to 40 knots, and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Severe thunderstorms will remain over the Bay and Gulf waters of

Kenedy County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

Wind gusts to 40 knots, small hail, high waves, dangerous lightning,

and heavy rain are possible with these storms.

