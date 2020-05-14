TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 846 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 9 nm southwest

of Matagorda Island 557 to 34 nm southwest of East Breaks 228 to 52

nm northeast of Boca Chica Beach, moving southeast at 40 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage

vessels and oil rigs, and create suddenly higher waves.

Make sure all on board are in a secure location and

wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34

knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and

heavy downpours.

* Severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 846 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 9 nm southwest

of Matagorda Island 557 to 34 nm southwest of East Breaks 228 to 52

nm northeast of Boca Chica Beach, moving southeast at 40 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage

vessels and oil rigs, and create suddenly higher waves.

Make sure all on board are in a secure location and

wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34

knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and

heavy downpours.

* Severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

* Until 930 AM CDT.

* At 846 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 9 nm southwest

of Matagorda Island 557 to 34 nm southwest of East Breaks 228 to 52

nm northeast of Boca Chica Beach, moving southeast at 40 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can quickly form and capsize boats, damage

vessels and oil rigs, and create suddenly higher waves.

Make sure all on board are in a secure location and

wearing life jackets. Expect wind gusts in excess of 34

knots, suddenly higher waves, frequent lightning, and

heavy downpours.

* Severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather