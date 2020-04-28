TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

335 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay

TX.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

