TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

813 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located near South Padre Island, moving southeast at

10 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2606 9715 2600 9715 2600 9725 2605 9718

2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2620 9730

2622 9732 2622 9733 2631 9720 2607 9717

2607 9713 2608 9716 2630 9719 2607 9696

2597 9713

_____

