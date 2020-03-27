TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

426 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather