TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
408 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the
Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM
north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of
Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

