TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
223 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande out 60
nm.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay
TX.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
