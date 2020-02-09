TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
346 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds increasing to near 20 knots and seas
building to 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should exceed caution in the
near shore waters as well due to 15 to 20 knot winds and seas
building to 4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
