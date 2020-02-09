TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

346 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds increasing to near 20 knots and seas

building to 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should exceed caution in the

near shore waters as well due to 15 to 20 knot winds and seas

building to 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds increasing to near 20 knots and seas

building to 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should exceed caution in the

near shore waters as well due to 15 to 20 knot winds and seas

building to 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather