TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
314 AM CST Thu Feb 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
