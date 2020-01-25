TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
946 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from
20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20
to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
