TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
346 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
