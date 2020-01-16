TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

424 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor

and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

