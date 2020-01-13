TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 1230 PM CST.

* At 1059 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron

294, or 30 nm southeast of The Mouth Of The Sabine River, moving

northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron Wc303, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 167, West

Cameron 168, High Island 167, West Cameron 165, West Cameron 110,

West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196, West Cameron 130, West Cameron

173, West Cameron 294, West Cameron 170 and West Cameron 171.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 1230 PM CST.

* At 1059 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron

294, or 30 nm southeast of The Mouth Of The Sabine River, moving

northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron Wc303, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 167, West

Cameron 168, High Island 167, West Cameron 165, West Cameron 110,

West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196, West Cameron 130, West Cameron

173, West Cameron 294, West Cameron 170 and West Cameron 171.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 1230 PM CST.

* At 1059 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron

294, or 30 nm southeast of The Mouth Of The Sabine River, moving

northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron Wc303, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 167, West

Cameron 168, High Island 167, West Cameron 165, West Cameron 110,

West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196, West Cameron 130, West Cameron

173, West Cameron 294, West Cameron 170 and West Cameron 171.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

* Until 1230 PM CST.

* At 1059 AM CST, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Cameron

294, or 30 nm southeast of The Mouth Of The Sabine River, moving

northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

West Cameron Wc303, West Cameron 149, West Cameron 167, West

Cameron 168, High Island 167, West Cameron 165, West Cameron 110,

West Cameron 144, West Cameron 196, West Cameron 130, West Cameron

173, West Cameron 294, West Cameron 170 and West Cameron 171.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather