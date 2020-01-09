TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
404 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Offshore Gulf of Mexico waters from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25
knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20
nm.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25
knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
