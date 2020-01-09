TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

404 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf of Mexico waters from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf of Mexico waters from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20

nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20

nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20

nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20

nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bay conditions and Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf of Mexico waters out 20

nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds southeast to south at 15 to 25

knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather