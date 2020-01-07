TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
307 AM CST Tue Jan 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High
Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Intracoastal City
to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
