TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
310 PM CST Mon Jan 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to High Island TX
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
