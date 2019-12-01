TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CST Sun Dec 1 2019

...Adverse Marine Conditions Expected Today...

.The passage of a cold front through the lower Texas coastal

waters will create strong winds and rough seas today. As a

result, Small Craft Advisories are in effect.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until noon CST

today.

* WINDS...North at 20 to 25 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

* WINDS...North at 20 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

