TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
352 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
...A GALE WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL LOCAL WATERS FROM
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON BAY AND SURROUNDING WATERS IS
IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 3 PM CST TUESDAY...
.A strong cold front will push off the coast this evening. Sustained
post frontal winds will achieve 25 to 35 knots with frequent
gusts exceeding 40 knots. Local bay and sea heights will quickly
become very rough and significantly increase, respectively. Winds
and seas should slowly weaken beginning tomorrow afternoon.
Strong northerlies will also push water out of the Galveston Bay
and its local tributaries including the Houston Ship Channel.
This will increase the threat for vessel groundings, especially
during periods of low tide.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM
CST Tuesday.
A Low Water Advisory has also been issued. This Low Water Advisory
is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
In addition, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued. This Small
Craft Advisory is in effect from 10 AM Tuesday to midnight CST
Tuesday night. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North around 30 knots with gusts exceeding 40 knots.
* WAVES...Very rough bay conditions.
* WATER LEVELS...Fall to around or slightly under the zero foot
MLLW datum during periods of low tide. Sand dunes or rocks may
become exposed or be present just below the water's surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience
and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that
mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to
the onset of gale conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather