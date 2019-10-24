TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

344 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY....

.A moderate to occasionally strong onshore flow will continue

today. Although sustained winds may fall below 20 knots at times,

seas are expected to remain near 7 feet today. A cold front will

cross the coastal waters early Friday and another Small Craft

Advisory will be required.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...East to southeast 15 to 20 knots and gusty.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

