TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...Blustery conditions over the coastal waters this morning...

.Strong and gusty north winds along with rough seas will continue

through the morning hours. This will result in hazardous

navigating conditions for small craft. Winds will decrease through

the afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have decreased below advisory criteria. However, winds will

remain elevated through the morning and small craft should still

exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have decreased below advisory criteria. However, winds will

remain elevated through the morning and small craft should still

exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts greater around 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet out to 20 NM and 4 to 7 feet beyond 20

NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts greater around 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet out to 20 NM and 4 to 7 feet beyond 20

NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts greater around 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet out to 20 NM and 4 to 7 feet beyond 20

NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts greater around 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet out to 20 NM and 4 to 7 feet beyond 20

NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather