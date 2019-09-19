TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

124 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019

...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the easter parts of

the coastal waters including Galveston Bay...

.Strong onshore winds have developed in response to strong

thunderstorms over southeast Texas. Winds will slowly diminish

later this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet. Bay waters choppy to rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet. Bay waters choppy to rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet. Bay waters choppy to rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather