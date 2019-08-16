TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1009 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH A POSSIBLE WATERSPOUT OVER THE

NEARSHORE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

At 1005 AM CDT, law enforcement reported a waterspout near the North

Jetty. This shower was located near the North Jetty on the Bolivar

peninsula, moving northeast at 10 knots. Conditions will remain

favorable for the formation of funnel clouds and waterspouts through

the morning.

The strong shower with a possible funnel cloud or waterspout

will be near...

Rollover Pass around 1115 AM CDT.

High Island 63 around 1130 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30

knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

the storm arrives.

LAT...LON 2955 9438 2955 9439 2938 9432 2924 9461

2935 9472 2955 9446 2954 9446 2956 9437

_____

