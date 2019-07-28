TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1046 AM CDT Sun Jul 28 2019
...Gusty winds and choppy waters across Laguna Madre this
afternoon...
.The difference between high pressure across the Gulf of Mexico
and low pressure across the Sierra Madre will produce strong winds
and choppy waters...making boating and fishing for small craft
difficult this afternoon and early this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this
evening.
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts near 30 knots north of the
South Padre to Port Isabel waters and 20 knots with gusts to 25
knots in the South Padre to Port Isabel waters including the
ship channel entrance.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
Choppy waters will also make navigation difficult.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather